Butler (knee) is listed probable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Butler has become one of the most frustrating players in the league for fantasy managers, as he's a virtual lock to miss at least one game per week. The veteran did not play Saturday against Utah but should be back in the lineup as Miami begins a four-game week. Butler has not played in more than three consecutive games since mid-November, and he's missed 12 of the Heat's last 22 games.