Butler (knee) intends to play in Saturday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler was listed as probable due to a right knee injury but is expected to play unless he encounters a setback prior to tipoff. His availability confirms that the Heat will be near full health for Saturday's tilt, minus Gabe Vincent (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle). Butler has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 35.4 minutes per game this season.