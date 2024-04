Butler was absent from shootaround but is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the 76ers due to personal reasons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite being absent from shootaround, Butler is expected to play in his fourth straight contest Thursday. The star forward has seen his production decrease as of late, averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 31.8 minutes across his last five appearances.