Butler (quad) is expected to take the floor Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

While he's officially listed as questionable, Butler appears to be on track to take his usual spot in the lineup, coming off of back-to-back 28-plus-point performances in his last two tilts. Next on the schedule is a Cavaliers team sporting the best defensive rating in the league, so it may be a bit more of a challenge Tuesday.