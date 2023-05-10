Butler (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 versus New York, but he participated in Miami's morning shootaround and is expected to play, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Butler will likely suit up for a third straight contest after missing Game 2 due to a sprained right ankle. The All-Star forward posted 27 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 42 minutes in Game 4, so it's safe to say the issue is a non-factor for Wednesday's potential series-clinching matchup, though he presumably won't be officially cleared until closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.