Butler is probable for Friday's Game 6 versus the Knicks due to a right ankle sprain.
Butler should suit up for his fourth straight game despite dealing with a nagging ankle injury. He has averaged 24.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 41.0 minutes across the four contests so far this series.
