Butler (knee) said Saturday that he plans to play in Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler was back at practice Saturday, and he's confident that he'll be healthy enough to play in the first game of the second round. The 32-year-old was unavailable for Tuesday's Game 5 against Atlanta, and it's not yet clear whether he'll have a minutes restriction Monday after he had nearly a week to recover.