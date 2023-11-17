Butler finished Thursday's 122-115 victory over Brooklyn with 36 points (12-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.

Butler was dominant Thursday and delivered one of his best all-around performances of the campaign. The star forward has posted back-to-back games with at least 30 points for the first time in 2023-24 and is averaging 24.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game in November. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis has been a small issue at times, but other than that, it's been business as usual for the veteran.