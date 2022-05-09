Butler ended with 40 points (13-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 42 minutes during Sunday's 116-108 loss to the 76ers.

Butler carried the Heat in this one and while his efforts were not enough to give Miami a 3-1 lead in the series, there's no question fantasy managers can be happy with the veteran's output. Butler is one of the elite wings in the league and while he can put up points and carry the offense in any given game, he's more known for his ability to fill out the stat sheet and contribute across the board. With that in mind, it's worth noting he has scored at least 20 points in all but one playoff game to date.