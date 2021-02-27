Butler went off for 33 points (12-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes of Friday's victory over the Jazz.
Butler has gone for double-doubles now in back-to-back outings to give him four for the month to go along with four triple-doubles. Additionally, he continues to contribute on the defensive side of the ball as well, collecting a steal in 13 of 14 games this month. He's also been outstanding at getting to the charity stripe, attempting 38 free throws (making 34) over his last four contests.
