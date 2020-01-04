Heat's Jimmy Butler: Fills box score in loss to Magic

Butler finished with 23 points (7-12 FG, 9-11 FT, 0-2 3PT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and six turnovers in 35 minutes in a 105-85 loss to Orlando on Friday.

Butler led the Heat in both points and turnovers, finishing Friday's loss with a half a dozen "giveaways". That being said, the nine-year pro is one of the best in the league at filling the box score on a nightly basis, and Butler did just that against the Magic. The 30-year-old, hard-nosed guard remains a borderline elite fantasy option and has been the prime catalyst in Miami's 2019 resurgence.