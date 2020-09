Butler finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 121-108 Game 5 loss to the Celtics.

Butler had a strong Game 5, scoring efficiently while stuffing the stat sheet, collecting at least eight rebounds for a third straight contest. In the series, he's now averaging 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks.