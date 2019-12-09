Heat's Jimmy Butler: Fills stat sheet in win

Butler had 23 points (3-14 FG, 0-5 3PT, 17-21 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 44 minutes during Sunday's 110-105 overtime win over the Bulls.

Since missing a game on Nov. 27, Butler is scoring 24.3 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 36.8 minutes per game, but he is shooting a less-than-ideal 42.4 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from deep over that span. He should continue as Miami's go-to guy on offense, but he needs to improve his accuracy from the field -- most notably a 30.3 percent from three-point range -- in order to gain even more value going forward.