Butler scored 25 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt. 7-10 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-121 overtime loss to the Hornets.

The 31-year-old nearly recorded his second double-double of the season and led the Heat in scoring in his second game back after clearing the league's COVID-19 protocols. Butler has looked well rested after missing most of January, and he could be poised for a hot streak as a result.