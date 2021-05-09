Butler collected 26 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes Sunday in the 130-124 win over the Celtics.

Butler connected on his first three-pointer in 11 games and scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half of Sunday's win. In his second season with the Heat, Butler has seen an increase in his points, steals, assists, rebounds and shooting percentage all while playing nearly the same amount of minutes per game. He's now collected a steal in 18 straight games, averaging 2.6 swipes over that span.