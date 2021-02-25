Butler scored 27 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with 10 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and one block across 34 minutes in Miami's 116-108 victory over Toronto on Wednesday.

Butler continued his phenomenal play in February by recording another double-double; he's achieved that feat three times this month in addition to four triple-doubles. It was a quiet scoring night for the forward until he popped for 14 points in the fourth quarter. Butler hadn't converted on multiple threes in a game all season long, so it was encouraging to see the five-time All-Star stretch the defense a bit.