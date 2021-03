Butler totaled 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block across 36 minutes of Thursday's victory over the Magic.

Butler has been on a tear over his last four outings. He's logged three double-doubles while scoring no less than 27 points during that stretch. Butler's also shown off his defensive prowess, collecting 10 steals over that span. For the season, Butler is averaging career highs in both assists (8.0) and rebounds (7.6).