Heat's Jimmy Butler: Full line in 27 minutes
Butler generated 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, four steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-100 win over the Rockets.
Butler was downright dominant on both ends of the court, nearing a triple-double while contributing across every statistical category. He seemed to be unbothered by the bruised foot he suffered during Thursday's tilt versus the Hawks, and Butler will look to keep it rolling in Tuesday's contest against the Nuggets.
