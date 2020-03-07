Heat's Jimmy Butler: Game-high 28

Butler scored 28 points (8-17 FG, 12-14 FT), while adding eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 110-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Butler had 17 of Miami's 51 points at halftime, as they nearly clawed their way back from a 15-point deficit. As an extrapolation of Friday's box score, Butler is attempting his fewest threes per game since the 2012 season, but is earning a career-best 9.0 free throws a night.