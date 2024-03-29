Share Video

Butler (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

As expected, Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up following a one-game absence due to an illness. Over his last three appearances, Butler has averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.

