Butler (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
As expected, Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up following a one-game absence due to an illness. Over his last three appearances, Butler has averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.
