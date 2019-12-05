Heat's Jimmy Butler: Gets little help in loss
Butler scored a game-high 37 points (12-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-93 loss to the Celtics.
Great as Butler was on the night, his teammates were just as sluggish -- no other Miami player hit for more than 12 points, and Butler outproduced the next three Heat scorers combined. The 30-year-old has popped for at least 20 points in three straight games, while Wednesday's six three-pointers were a season high -- in fact, he hadn't drained more than two in a game prior to this one.
