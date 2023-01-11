Butler posted 35 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 23-23 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 win over the Thunder.

The Heat set a single-game NBA record for efficiency from the free-throw line, converting 40 of 40 attempts to break the previous mark set by the Jazz on Dec. 7, 1982 (39 of 39). Butler did the majority of the heavy lifting for the Heat, including converting an old-fashioned three-point play with 12.9 seconds remaining to give Miami a one-point edge. The flawless free-throw shooting on high volume in addition to the ample production in the defensive categories more than offset the uncharacteristically poor shooting from the field for Butler, who is still converting at a career-best 50.9 percent rate from the floor this season.