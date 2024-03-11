Butler contributed 23 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-108 loss to Washington.

Butler led the Heat in scoring and also contributed on peripheral categories, something he does with absolute ease on a game-to-game basis, so his overall stat line wasn't much of a surprise in a game the Heat surprisingly lost to the Wizards. Butler has been very consistent since the end of the All-Star break, though, scoring at least 20 points in all but one of his last eight outings while averaging 23.3 points per game in that stretch.