Butler amassed 26 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over San Antonio.

Butler delivered a strong game despite being listed in the injury report for the second game in a row, and he carried the Heat offensively in this comeback win. The veteran forward has missed quite a few games this season and has featured in just 13 of Miami's 24 contests since the start of November, but he's been very productive when available. He's averaging 21.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game in that 13-game span and has also reached the 20-point mark in each of his last five outings.