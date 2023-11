Butler recorded 28 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 108-107 victory over the Lakers.

Butler led the Heat in scoring in this tight win, but he also contributed to a strong fantasy line with decent contributions in other categories. The star forward has been battling a nagging knee injury, but that hasn't stopped him from putting up at least 20 points in each of his last three outings.