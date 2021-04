Butler totaled 29 points (11-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in a 116-111 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Butler had another fantastic all-around performance and just missed his second consecutive 30-point game. The forward has averaged 23.8 points across his last five contests despite not making a single triple. Butler has also produced elite counting stats over that stretch, averaging 7.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.