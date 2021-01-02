Butler recorded two points (0-6 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes in the 93-83 loss to Dallas on Friday.

Butler was rendered useless in his return during the loss Friday. After sitting out the last two matches due to his nagging ankle injury, the forward had one of his worst shooting performances in his career. Butler could not find a single shot on the floor, but did go for two from the line. He did also add a few stat fillers, but otherwise, it was a very underwhelming night for the veteran. Although, this is not a typical performance and he should bounce back against Oklahoma City on Monday.