Butler (toe) is available for Monday's game against the Nets, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Butler will return to action Monday after missing 11 of the Heat's past 12 games. He will presumably have some restrictions but should be in the starting lineup and handle his usual usage while on the court. Before his string of absences, Butler averaged 22.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 35.1 minutes over his previous nine appearances.