Heat's Jimmy Butler: Good to go against Toronto
RotoWire Staff
Butler (knee) is available for Thursday's game versus the Raptors.
Butler has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite dealing with right knee soreness. There is no indication that the star forward will operate on a minutes restriction.
