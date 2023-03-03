Butler (knee) is available for Friday's game versus the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday with right knee soreness. The star forward is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.0 minutes across his last five appearances. Butler is a must-start in all fantasy formats as the Heat's top offensive weapon.