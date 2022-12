Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler (knee) will "warm up with the intention to play", and will be without a minutes restriction, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Butler is set to rejoin the Heat's lineup after a seven-game absence due to right knee soreness. Butler's return likely means that Max Strus will move back to the bench Friday. While the star forward isn't on a minutes restriction, fantasy managers shouldn't expect Butler to play extended minutes in his first game back.