Heat's Jimmy Butler: Good to go Saturday
Butler (illness) will start Saturday against the Pelicans.
Butler's participation was in some doubt earlier in the day due to an illness, but he'll wind up being ready to go. It remains to be seen whether or not the issue will impact his playing time or effectiveness.
