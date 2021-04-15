Butler (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

There was some doubt as to whether Butler would play on the second night of a back-to-back, but it appears he'll be available for his usual minutes Wednesday. The 31-year-old is averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.1 steals in 33.8 minutes per game this season.