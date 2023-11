Butler (knee) will be available Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler had been dealing with some tendinitis in his knee, but his status was never thought to be in much doubt. He'll take the floor in Memphis as the Heat begin a four-game road swing. In Monday's win over the Lakers, Butler finished with 28 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes.