Butler (foot) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler has been upgraded from questionable to available after missing Miami's last two contests with a right foot contusion. The star forward is averaging 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.1 minutes across his previous 10 appearances. However, with Bam Adebayo (back) out, Butler could take on an increased offensive workload.