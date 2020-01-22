Heat's Jimmy Butler: Good to go Wednesday
Butler (hip) will play Wednesday against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Butler has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday after missing Miami's previous game due to hip soreness. Across his last five games, Butler is averaging 20.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 34.4 minutes.
