Butler contributed 15 points (4-8 FG, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 win over the Hornets.

Butler led all players in Wednesday's game in assists while finishing as the lone Heat player with a double-double along with hauling in a half-dozen rebounds in a winning effort. Butler, who set a season-high assist mark, has posted a double-double in three games this season. He has tallied at least 15 points in all but three contests for Miami.