Heat's Jimmy Butler: Heading to Miami
Butler will sign a four-year, $142 million contract with Miami as part of a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 76ers will receive Josh Richardson in return.
Butler hinted early Sunday that he wished to end up with Miami, and the Sixers made it a reality by coming to terms on a sign-and-trade. The All-Star forward averaged 18.7 points along with four assists and 1.9 steals over 65 games across stops with Minnesota and Philadelphia during the 2018-2019 campaign, and he'll immediately step in as one of the stars of the Heat once this deal becomes official.
