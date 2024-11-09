Butler left Friday's game versus the Nuggets to the locker room after tweaking his ankle, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The severity of Butler's ankle injury is unknown at this time. While he is sidelined, Duncan Robinson is the prime candidate to absorb his minutes. The veteran wing accumulated two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and two assists before heading to the locker room.
