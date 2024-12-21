Butler went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Thunder due to an ankle injury, Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman reports.
Butler turned his ankle while colliding with Lu Dort, and the former walked back to the locker room afterwards. Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez would be slated to see increased playing time Friday if Butler is unable to return.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Does it all in triple-double outing•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Good to go against Toronto•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Considered probable for Thursday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Will play Sunday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Posts 24 points in victory•