Butler headed to the locker room during the second half of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to an apparent foot injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler was making his return to the hardwood after missing four straight games with a calf problem, so this is the last thing the Heat wanted to see, especially since the game against Utah has been closer than expected. If Butler can't return, then Jaime Jaquez and Duncan Robinson will handle bigger roles on offense.