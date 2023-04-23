Butler headed to the locker room during Game 3 against the Bucks on Saturday after suffering two hard falls in the third quarter, Will Manso of Local 10 Miami reports.
Butler suffered two hard fouls in a short span, and while he remained in the game after the first one, the second took him to the locker room while notoriously imping. Losing Butler would be huge for the Heat due to his impact on both ends of the court, and if he doesn't return, then names such as Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin could be in line to see expanded roles.
