Heat's Jimmy Butler: Heads to locker room

Butler went to the locker room after appearing to turn his ankle during Friday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler has had a rough night, as this is the second time he's tweaked his ankle, and he was also sent to the bench after being poked in the eye during the first half. It remains to be seen if Butler will be able to return to Friday's action.

