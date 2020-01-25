Heat's Jimmy Butler: Heads to locker room
Butler went to the locker room after appearing to turn his ankle during Friday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Butler has had a rough night, as this is the second time he's tweaked his ankle, and he was also sent to the bench after being poked in the eye during the first half. It remains to be seen if Butler will be able to return to Friday's action.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.