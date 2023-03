Butler closed Saturday's 126-114 overtime loss to the Magic with 38 points (14-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

Butler nailed an off-balance, contested three to force overtime, but Miami was ultimately outlasted. Butler is now averaging 31.3 points per game over his last four contests. Shareholders will get peak Butler down the stretch, as the 33-year-old is locked in with the Heat currently sitting as the Eastern Conference's No.7 seed.