Butler amassed 56 points (19-28 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 15-18 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 119-114 win over the Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

If ever there was a narrative around a player carrying his team to victory, this was it. Butler was simply phenomenal in the win, scoring 21 of his career-high 56 points in the fourth quarter as the Heat rallied to record one of the best wins in their history. Butler's 56 points also marked a franchise playoff high for the Heat, etching his name alongside some of their greats. With Miami leading 3-1 in the series, the action will head to Milwaukee, where the Heat will look to eliminate the pre-playoff favorites.