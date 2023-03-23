Butler contributed 35 points (11-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Knicks.

Butler reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time this month but also thrived in other categories, reaching at least four steals for the 11th time this season while ending just one assist away from tying his season-high mark in that output. Butler is one of the best all-around forwards in The Association, and his numbers back that up. He's averaging 26.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game across 12 March appearances.