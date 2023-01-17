Butler supplied 34 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to Atlanta.

It's the second time in the last four games Butler has scored 30 or more points, something the 33-year-old hadn't done for a month prior to his Jan. 10 outburst against the Thunder. He's playing at a high level right now, averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals over the last seven games while trying to keep an injury-riddled Heat roster afloat.