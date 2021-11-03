Butler tallied 23 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 15-17 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 33 minutes of action Tuesday, as the Heat beat the Mavericks 125-110.

Butler's strong scoring line was boosted by drawing fouls and getting to the charity stripe. He hadn't attempted this many free throws in a game since the 2019 season. After averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists last season, Butler is continuing that production to the tune of 25.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season.