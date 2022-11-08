Butler closed Monday's 110-107 loss to the Trail Blazers with 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and six steals in 33 minutes.

Butler missed his team's last two games due to left hip tightness, and he looked a little rusty from the field in his first game back from the injury. However, he turned in a massive night on the defensive end by racking up six steals, the second time he's reached that mark in only nine games this season. Butler also continues to make an impact by finding his teammates for buckets and is now averaging 6.8 assists over his last five contests.