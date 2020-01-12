Heat's Jimmy Butler: Impressive showing versus Knicks
Butler contributed 25 points (8-15 FG, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Knicks.
Butler managed his seventh double-double through 34 appearances this season, which puts him in decent position to surpass his previous career high of 15 (back in 2016-17). He'll now have a couple days to rest and recover in advance of Wednesday's matchup versus the Spurs.
